2021 Video From Himachal's Sirmaur Shared as Recent Goa's Anmod Ghat Landslide

A video showing a massive landslide, where a stretch of a road is seen collapsing as a hillside crashes down, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the landslide that took place in Anmod Ghat in Goa.

Two incidents of landslides had occurred at Anmod Ghat on 4 July, bringing traffic at the Goa-Karnataka NH-4A to a halt. The bigger landslide occured near the shrine of the Dudhsagar deity, while the other one happened a kilometre away.

However, we found that the video is from 2021, and shows a landslide near Nahan town in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.

Although this video is old, landslides and flash floods have caused havoc in the state this year as well.