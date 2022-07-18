2021 Video From Himachal's Sirmaur Shared as Recent Goa's Anmod Ghat Landslide

The claim states that the video shows visuals of landslide from Anmod Ghat in Goa.
A video showing a massive landslide, where a stretch of a road is seen collapsing as a hillside crashes down, is being shared on social media with a claim that it shows the landslide that took place in Anmod Ghat in Goa.
Two incidents of landslides had occurred at Anmod Ghat on 4 July, bringing traffic at the Goa-Karnataka NH-4A to a halt. The bigger landslide occured near the shrine of the Dudhsagar deity, while the other one happened a kilometre away.
However, we found that the video is from 2021, and shows a landslide near Nahan town in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district.
Although this video is old, landslides and flash floods have caused havoc in the state this year as well.
CLAIM
The video is being shared along with the claim that reads, "Anmod Ghat landslide."
WHAT WE FOUND
With the help of InVid, we extracted several keyframes from the video, and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
A Google reverse image search led us to multiple news reports, including NDTV, Hindustan Times, among others, that reported that the video was from Himanchal Pradesh's Sirmaur in 2021.
The Quint, too, reported on the incident, and the video was published on 30 July 2021 on YouTube.
The incident had taken place near Nahan town and no loss of life was reported.
Next, we reached out to a Shimla-based journalist Pawan Bhardwaj, who confirmed to The Quint that the video is from 2021, from Sirmaur.
Another journalist from Sirmaur, Ashu Verma, also confirmed the same to us, adding that it happened at National Highway 707.
Clearly, an old video of landslide in Himachal Pradesh is being shared on social media with the false claim that it is from Goa's Anmod Ghat.
