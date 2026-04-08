Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Does This Image Show a Real Visual of a Crashed US Helicopter? No, It’s AI!

Does This Image Show a Real Visual of a Crashed US Helicopter? No, It’s AI!

Gemini confirmed that the viral image was created using Google's AI tool.

Abhishek Anand
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check | The image has been generated using the help of Google's AI tool.</p></div>
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Fact-Check | The image has been generated using the help of Google's AI tool.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

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An image of a downed helicopter seen with several military personnel holding the Iranian national flag is being shared on the internet with users claiming it to be an aircraft belonging to the United States.

Those sharing the picture with a caption that said, "This is the helicopter of the superpower America lying down."

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

This post on X had gained over six lakh views. More archives of similar such claims could be found here, here, and here.

What's the truth?: The image has been created using the help of Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool and does not show a real visual.

Also ReadAI-Generated Image Viral as PM Modi’s ‘Photoshoot’ in Kerala Before Polls

Inconsistency in the viral image: We noticed that one of the Iranian flags stood upright even though the personnel could be seen holding it only from one side.

  • This indicated towards the possibility of this image being an AI-generated one.

The image carried a discrepancy, which is typically seen in AI-generated images.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did the detection tools show?: Team WebQoof ran the image through Google's Gemini and asked it to deploy 'SynthID' to analyse if the image was AI.

  • It gave an affirmative response and confirmed that the viral image was indeed created using Google's AI tool.

The tool confirmed that the viral image carried a digital watermark.

(Source: Gemini/Screenshot)

  • To further confirm the authenticity, we passed the image through 'Hive Moderation'. The tool gave over 99 percent chances of the viral image being generated using AI.

The tool conclusively showed that the image was AI.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image was AI-generated and did not show real visuals.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Clip Viral as Iran Shooting Down a US Black Hawk Helicopter

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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