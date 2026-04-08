Does This Image Show a Real Visual of a Crashed US Helicopter? No, It’s AI!

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An image of a downed helicopter seen with several military personnel holding the Iranian national flag is being shared on the internet with users claiming it to be an aircraft belonging to the United States.
Those sharing the picture with a caption that said, "This is the helicopter of the superpower America lying down."
What's the truth?: The image has been created using the help of Google's Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool and does not show a real visual.
Inconsistency in the viral image: We noticed that one of the Iranian flags stood upright even though the personnel could be seen holding it only from one side.
This indicated towards the possibility of this image being an AI-generated one.
What did the detection tools show?: Team WebQoof ran the image through Google's Gemini and asked it to deploy 'SynthID' to analyse if the image was AI.
It gave an affirmative response and confirmed that the viral image was indeed created using Google's AI tool.
To further confirm the authenticity, we passed the image through 'Hive Moderation'. The tool gave over 99 percent chances of the viral image being generated using AI.
Conclusion: It is evident that the viral image was AI-generated and did not show real visuals.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)