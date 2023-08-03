Old, Unrelated Video From Bangladesh Peddled as Visuals of Violence in Haryana

Fact-Check | Neither is this video recent nor is it related to India.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A disturbing video that shows several people thrashing a man is being shared on the internet with users linking it to the recent violence that broke out in Haryana.
What have users said?: People have shared the video with a caption in Hindi which loosely translates to, "If you don't wake up on Mewat, then one day your end is also going to be like this."
Are these claims true?: No, the viral video is neither recent nor is it related to India.
It could be traced back to 2017 and is from Bangladesh's Comilla district.
It reportedly shows several people beating Abu Syed and Mohammad Ali, who were accused in the murder case of Awami League leader Monir Hossain Sarkar.
How did we find out?: We performed a reverse image search on the keyframes of the video after extracting them using a video verification tool, InVID.
Details about the incident: According to BD24live, a Bangla online portal, several unknown miscreants hacked a man named Abu Saeed to death and injured another man named Mohammad Ali in April 2017.
The incident happened in Gouripur Bazar in Bangladesh.
The victims were residents of Pennai village and were accused in a murder case of Monir Hossain Sarkar.
The report was published on 3 April 2017.
A news report published by a daily Comillar Kagoj corroborated the details and added that the victims were ambushed by several people during a traffic jam.
The accused pelted stones and rocks at the victims.
Geolocating the place: Taking Gouripur Bazar as reference, we tried to geolocate the place where the incident happened. We used the street view option of Google Maps and found an area which looked similar as seen in the viral video.
A comparison showed several similarities between both the images, however, we could not conclude if this was the area where the incident happened.
On comparing both visuals, we found that both images had similar setting and buildings.
A recurring video: The video has previously been shared with different misleading claims and was debunked by several fact-checking organisations, including The Quint's WebQoof.
What is happening in Haryana?: The state is witnessing clashes and deaths after a religious procession turned violent when it was stopped by several people who allegedly threw stones at the procession near Khedla Mod in Nuh.
Several vehicles have been damaged and set ablaze.
The clashes have reportedly resulted in the death of six people. Around 116 people have been arrested in connection with the violence and 44 First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered.
Conclusion: The video dates back to 2017 and is from Bangladesh. It is being shared with users falsely linking it to the violence in Haryana.
