Old Video Viral as Statement From Samajwadi Party Candidate in 2022 UP Elections

A video showing an independent candidate from Uttar Pradesh saying that he is contesting elections because "he wants to earn money as an MLA" is being shared on social media with the claim that he is fighting the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket.

However, we found that the viral video was from the previous Assembly elections in UP, held in 2017. The man in the video - Gopal Chaudhary –contested from the Agra South constituency as an independent candidate.

Further, he is not contesting the 2022 UP elections.