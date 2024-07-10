People Did Not Chant Go Back Rahul Gandhi’ in Manipur, Video Is From Assam

advertisement
A video compilation is going viral online which shows a mob raising 'Go back Rahul Gandhi' slogans and also shows Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) and Congress' Rahul Gandhi being heckled by the crowd.
Users are sharing this video to claim that these visuals are from Gandhi's recent visit to Manipur.
Gandhi visited the relief camps in the Jibram and Churachandpur districts of Manipur on 8 July since the ongoing ethnic violence between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search along with some relevant keyword search on Google and this led us the same exact video shared by Asian News International (ANI).
This was shared on 21 January 2024 and the caption stated that it shows people protesting against Gandhi in Assam.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search using 'protests against Rahul Gandhi Assam' on Google and this led us to several reports about this same incident.
NDTV, Deccan Herald and News18 reported that Gandhi was mobbed at a roadside eatery in Assam's Nagaon district on 21 January 2024.
It stated that the Congress leaders visited the state for Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when the locals raised slogans against the leader and also displayed placards with messages such as 'Anyay Yatra' and 'Rakibul go back', referring to Samaguri Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain.
These placards can also be seen in the viral video.
We also found the shop 'Puja Gift Shop' that can be seen in the video, situated in Assam on Google maps to confirm the location of the incident.
The Quint had also shared a video report stating that Gandhi alleged an attack on Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Assam.
Conclusion: An old video from Assam of Rahul Gandhi being mobbed in going viral as a recent video from Manipur.
