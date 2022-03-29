Temple in AP Demolished For Road Widening? Video Viral With a False Claim

We fragmented the video into multiple keyframes using InVid Google Chrome extension and then conducted a reverse image search on them using Google.

This led us to a newspaper clipping posted on Facebook on 6 March 2020 about the Vijayawada temple.

By using Google Lens, we translated the report in the picture and it mentioned that the video showed developmental initiatives taken at Sri Vijayeshwara temple in Vijayawada.

The temple was demolished to increase the area of the temple and undergo renovation, said the report.