Old Video of Rocket Launch in Florida Falsely Shared as Visuals of Chandrayaan-3

A video shot from inside a flight showing a rocket soaring into the sky is going viral to claim that it was shot recently and shows the launch of the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-3, as seen from a flight.

More about ISRO's lunar exploration mission: Chandrayaan-3 marks India's third lunar exploration mission which successfully launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota on Friday, 14 July.