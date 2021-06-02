Are Farm Chickens Spreading Black Fungus? Viral Claim Lacks Proof

An image claiming that black fungus, or mucormycosis, is spreading due to farm chickens is being widely shared on social media. The image contains a screenshot of an NDTV report showing a photograph of chickens. It reads ‘Punjab government has notified the poultry farm as an infected area’. It also asks people to refrain from eating farm chickens for a while to stay safe.

However, this is not true. There is no evidence to support that chicken causes mucormycosis. Further, the NDTV report used in the image was related to the detection of bird flu in a poultry farm in Punjab’s Ludhiana earlier this year in May, and not black fungus.