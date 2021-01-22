Video of Crowd Singing ‘Vande Mataram’ From Dubai, Not Gabba

A video going viral on social media claims that it shows a crowd singing ‘Vande Mataram’ at Australia’s Brisbane Cricket Ground (also called the ‘Gabba’) after India won the last test match and the Border–Gavaskar Trophy.
However, we found that the video was actually an old one and was taken at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
CLAIM
The video was shared widely on social media by several users. One of the users said on Twitter, “Nothing can match this. The emotion, passion, resilience and the magic #AUSvsIND #Gabbabreached.'”
Sushil Raja, a BJP MLA, also shared the video on his official Facebook page.
Actor Anupam Kher also shared the video on his Twitter account with his 18.3 million followers.
This video by a user called ‘King’ was viewed over 80,000 times and was also used in a Twitter curation by Indiatimes. The article was titled, ''Video Of Cricket Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' In Gabba After India's Historic Win, Goes Viral".
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We extracted the keyframes from the video using InVID WeVerify tool and conducted a reverse image search of some of the keyframes. While going through the images, we found that the video was shared previously by a YouTube user in December 2020, much before the final test match between India and Australia.
We also found that some users had commented that it was from an India Pakistan match that happened in Dubai. While looking for those keywords along with the image, we found a video shared on 24 September 2018.
On looking up the details of the match, we found that a match between India and Pakistan, as a part of the Asia Cup 2018, was held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on 23 September 2018.
We then looked at the Gabba stadium and found that the stadium in the viral image didn’t look like the Brisbane stadium.
Further, on comparing the images of the Dubai cricket stadium with the viral video, we found the similarities including the famous “Ring of Fire” feature.
Evidently, the video is not from the Gabba stadium and does not show spectators singing “Vande Mataram” after India defeated Australia in the final test match this month.
