Elephant Dies in TN After Being Set Ablaze, Three Held

The 40-year-old elephant had strayed from the Mudumalai tiger reserve zone and entered the populated village in the first week of January.

Two days after the elephant’s death, verified visuals of the incident have emerged on social media, where a group of people are seen attacking the animal with a flaming branch. At one point, the branch is thrown at the animal and its ear seemed to catch fire.

Though TN forest officials tried to tend to the injured animal, it succumbed to injuries as it was being taken to Theppakkadu medical camp. According to The News Minute, a back injury found on the animal was months old.