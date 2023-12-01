Fact-Check: Did Cricket Umpire Richard Kettleborough’s Die in a Car Crash?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Did Cricket Umpire Richard Kettleborough’s Die in a Car Crash?

The viral claim is false. The ICC media manager confirmed to The Quint that Richard Kettleborough is alive.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: This claim is false. We found no reports that confirm the claim. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This claim is false. We found no reports that confirm the claim.&nbsp;</p></div>
A post showing a collage of an image of English umpire and former international cricketer Richard Kettleborough along with an image of a crashed car is being shared on social media platforms.

What is the claim: The post claims that Kettleborough died in a car crash on 28 November.

An archive of the post can be found here

We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

But..?: The International Cricket Council's (ICC) media manager confirmed to The Quint that Kettleborough is alive and well.

  • Additionally, the image of the car used in the viral post dates back to 2012.

How did we find out?: We contacted the ICC media manager, Mary Godbeer, who confirmed to The Quint over an email that Kettleborough is alive and "fine".

  • With a relevant keyword search, we looked for credible news reports but did not find any that confirmed

  • Further, we ran a Google reverse image search on the photo of the thrashed car and found a report by India Today from 20 February 2012.

  • It was a story about a car accident that took place in New Delhi in 2012. The driver of the car was a businessman who hit a cyclist.

  • The driver suffered fatal injuries and died whereas, the cyclist suffered serious head injuries.

  • We compared the two images and found similarities.

Here is a comparison between the two images. 

Kettleborough's recent public appearances: Kettleborough alongside English umpire Richard Illingworth were the on-field umpires in the ICC World Cup between India and Australia that took place in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

Conclusion: Clearly the claim that cricket umpire Kettleborough died in a car crash is false.

