Fact-Check: Did Cricket Umpire Richard Kettleborough’s Die in a Car Crash?

Fact-Check: This claim is false. We found no reports that confirm the claim.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A post showing a collage of an image of English umpire and former international cricketer Richard Kettleborough along with an image of a crashed car is being shared on social media platforms.
What is the claim: The post claims that Kettleborough died in a car crash on 28 November.
An archive of the post can be found here.
We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline.
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
But..?: The International Cricket Council's (ICC) media manager confirmed to The Quint that Kettleborough is alive and well.
Additionally, the image of the car used in the viral post dates back to 2012.
How did we find out?: We contacted the ICC media manager, Mary Godbeer, who confirmed to The Quint over an email that Kettleborough is alive and "fine".
With a relevant keyword search, we looked for credible news reports but did not find any that confirmed
Further, we ran a Google reverse image search on the photo of the thrashed car and found a report by India Today from 20 February 2012.
It was a story about a car accident that took place in New Delhi in 2012. The driver of the car was a businessman who hit a cyclist.
The driver suffered fatal injuries and died whereas, the cyclist suffered serious head injuries.
We compared the two images and found similarities.
Here is a comparison between the two images.
Kettleborough's recent public appearances: Kettleborough alongside English umpire Richard Illingworth were the on-field umpires in the ICC World Cup between India and Australia that took place in Ahmedabad on 19 November.
Conclusion: Clearly the claim that cricket umpire Kettleborough died in a car crash is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)