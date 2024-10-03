No, WHO Did Not Say 87% of Indians Will Get Cancer From Adulterated Milk by 2025

A screenshot of a Hindi news article from 2018 is being shared to claim that the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning, which states that 87 percent of Indians were at risk of suffering from cancer by the year 2025 due to the consumption of adulterated milk.

What does it say?: The article, titled, "दूध नहीं ज़हर पीता है इंडिया, उत्पादन 14 करोड़ लीटर लेकिन खपत 64 करोड़ लीटर," [India drinks poison, not milk. Production is 14 crore litres but consumption is 64 crore litres] claims that the WHO issued a warning about adulterated milk in India.