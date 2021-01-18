The News Minute’s Story on Azharuddeen Shared with a Fake Headline

A screenshot of an article by a digital news platform, The News Minute (TNM), on Kerala opener Mohammad Azharuddeen, who is playing for India’s domestic T20 cricket tournament, has gone viral on social media with a fake headline.
The TNM article on Azharuddeen’s second-fastest T20 century – 100 off 37 balls – against Mumbai, during the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 13 January, was morphed to say ‘Kerala born Muslim boy blasts Mumbai’.
CLAIM
The screenshot was shared by several social media users.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
A keyword search led us to the original article on The News Minute, with the headline, ‘Kerala opener Azharuddeen who scored century in 37 balls wins hearts’.
One can also notice that the font used in the morphed screenshot is different from the font in the original TNM articles.
A comparison of the screenshots of the fake headline with the original one can be seen below.
The editor-in-chief of TNM, Dhanya Rajendran also clarified that the headline was fake in a tweet, stating that she was “Extremely disappointed with people who made a fake screenshot, even more disappointed with journalists here spreading it.”
The Kerala Cricket Association announced a reward of Rs 1,37,000 to the opening batsman for his 37-ball century against Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Evidently, a morphed screenshot of a TNM article on cricketer Azharuddeen has been circulated with a fake screenshot.
