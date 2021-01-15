Viral Message Shows Incorrect Data on Madrasas in Kerala

The message claims that the salary of a teacher working in Madrasa is Rs 25, 000 per month (excluding those earning Rs 300 per hour).

As per the website of Directorate of Minority Welfare, Kerala government, the state has 16 coaching centres for Muslim youths, who are appearing for competitive exams. It further mentions that principals of these coaching centres are paid a consolidated amount of Rs 25,000.

“Principals of coaching centres are appointed from Principals, Senior grade/selection grade lectures retired from colleges. They are paid with a consolidated amount of Rs 25,000. The classes are conducted through different faculties and they are paid on hour basis (Rs. 300 per one hour)[sic.],” the website notes.

However, no such figure has been mentioned for teachers working in madrasas.