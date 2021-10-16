How Much Fake News Did You Fall For? Take Our Quiz and Find Out!

Take WebQoof's weekly quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for.
(Photo: The Quint)
From social media users sharing a morphed image of a TIME magazine cover showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to old visuals from anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests being claimed as recent ones from Kashmir, take our quiz to find out how much fake news you fell for this week.
