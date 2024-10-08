Was a Muslim Cleric Shot by Hindu Group in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut? No!

A video of an injured man lying on a hospital bed is being shared on the internet with a claim that it shows the Imam of Qasmi Masjid, who was shot while he was teaching Quran to children in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut.

What have users said?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "UP, Meerut- Imam of Qasmi Masjid in Lisari Gate was shot inside the Masjid. Imam was making children recite the Quran when some youths entered the Masjid, shot him and fled after throwing away the gun. Imam Naeem's condition is very critical."