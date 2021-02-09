Was Netaji Our 1st PM? Kapil Mishra Misquotes Modi, Errs on Facts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 8 February, referred to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as the “first prime minister of the first government of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army).”

Soon after, BJP leader Kapil Mishra in a tweet misquoted the Prime Minister as saying that “Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, was the first Prime Minister of India,” a claim which was then reiterated by right-wing propaganda website OpIndia and subsequently picked by several social media users.