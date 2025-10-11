Fake Letter Urging Citizens To Buy ‘Swadeshi’ in Festivals Attributed to PM Modi

advertisement
A letter attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his signature, urging citiziens to purchase and use only 'Swadeshi' or 'Made in India' products for the Diwali festival season, is going viral on social media.
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to find whether PM Modi had made any such annoucements or put out this letter; however, we did not find this letter on his official social media handles, party handles or websites.
However, we found out that in his monthly 'Mann ki Baat,' dated 28 September, PM Modi urged the citizens to shop only 'Swadeshi' products for the festival season.
He noted, "If we decide to celebrate this festival only with Swadeshi products, you will see the joy of our celebrations rise manifold. Make ‘Vocal for Local’ your shopping mantra." (sic.)
Team WebQoof, then, ran a Google reverse image search on the viral letter and found a post on Facebook carrying the same visual but dated .
The post's caption noted a mesage about the brand and 'Make in India.'
This made it clear that the letter had been in circulation since 2016 and was not recent.
We, then ran a relevant keyword search and found a post on PMO India dated .
It carried a similar looking visual as the viral letter and noted, "Few appeals with PM’s ‘signature’ are circulated on social media. Such documents are not authentic." (sic.)
The Quint fact-checked the same claim in 2019, and you can read the story here.
Conclusion: A fake letter attributed to PM Modi has gone viral to falsely claim that he urged Indians to go 'Swadeshi' this festival season.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)