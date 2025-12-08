Fake Letter Praising Pakistan Army Falsely Linked to Air Marshal AP Singh

advertisement
A viral claim states that Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, in a message directed to the attendees and coordinators of Defense Partnership Days 2025, commended Pakistan’s defense strengths and eagerness.
Here's what the letter noted:
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search to find whether Singh had made such statements, recently.
However, we were unable to find any credible reports which stated that Singh praised Pakistan.
We, then, ran a Google reverse image search on the image and were led to an Instagram post featuring a similar visual by the Indian Air Force's official account from 30 November.
The post's caption noted:
It had no mention about Pakistan or any praises for their capabilities or resources.
We noted a few discrepancies in the viral letter in the form of grammatical and formatting errors as highlighted below.
PIB clarification: Press Information Bureau's fact-check unit also clarified on their social media that the letter attributed to Singh which noted praises for Pakistan was fake.
It noted, "The letter is fake and has been digitally morphed using AI." (sic.)
Conclusion: A fake letter attributed to Air Marshall Singh about praising Pakistan and their military abilities is being shared as real on social media.
