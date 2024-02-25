Fabricated Screenshot Goes Viral as Official 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Dates

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fabricated Screenshot Goes Viral as Official 2024 Lok Sabha Poll Dates

The ECI has not released the official Lok Sabha election dates as of 25 February.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-check: A fake schedule is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the dates of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

|

(Photo: The Quint)

An image is going viral on social media to claim that it shows the official schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections recently released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

What's the truth?: We found out that this claim is false.

  • The ECI has clarified that these are not the official dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls and they are yet to announce the same.

What's the truth?: On performing a relevant keyword search, we did not find any news reports confirming the dates of the upcoming elections.

  • We checked the ECI's website and did not find any notice or press releases about the election dates.

  • The ECI's official X (formerly Twitter) account carried a dismissal which confirmed that this viral image is fake.

  • The post carried the same viral image and stated that the dates for 2024 Lok Sabha elections have not been announced so far by ECI.

Conclusion: A fake schedule is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the dates of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

