Fact-Check: 2019 Lok Sabha Elections Dates Falsely Shared as 2024 Election Dates

Fact-Check: An old election schedule is going viral on social media that to claim that it shows the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
An archive can be seen here.
(Archives of similar claims can be seen here and here.)
What's the truth?: This schedule in the viral claim shows the dates of Lok Sabha elections 2019 and it is unrelated to the elections that will be held in 2024.
This schedule has been taken from India Today's report shared on 12 March 2019.
The Election Commission of India has not official released the schedule for 2024 elections.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a relevant keyword search which did not bring up any news reports about the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule.
We also checked website of Election Commission of India (ECI) and found no press release about the definite dates of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
We also did not find any schedule on the official website of Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar.
Next, we tweaked the keyword search by adding the dates mentioned in the claim and found out that they match the schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Viral photo matched with a 2019 report: We came across a report published by India Today on 12 March 2019 and the two tables seen in the viral post matched exactly with the ones in the report.
The schedule for Bihar constituencies matched.
The 2019 was held in seven phases and this was copied as it is in the viral claim.
We also checked ECI's official report about 2019 Lok Sabha elections and it also specified the dates to be from 11 April till 19 May 2019.
This can be seen on page 52 of the official document.
Conclusion: An old election schedule is going viral on social media that to claim that it shows the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)