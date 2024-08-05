Fact-Check: Fake Notice Attributed To BSNL Claims TRAI Has Suspended SIMs KYC

advertisement
What we found: At first, we ran a relevant keyword search using the words in the social media post and came across a post by PIB fact-check on X (formerly Twitter).
It stated that the notice was fake and BSNL never sends out such messages.
The keyword search also led us to public notice released by BSNL, which was posted on PIB’s website in 2021.
It mentioned a message similar to the claims. BSNL clarified that it was not linked to any such messages. They advised customers to “It is requested to ignore such message and not Share any KYC data related to customers’ personal & Bank details.”
Additionally, we were unable to find any evidence to support the claim.
Conclusion: The notice by BSNL in the social media posts is fake.
