No, Woman Seen With Jayalalitha Isn’t Fin Min Nirmala Sitharaman

We conducted a reverse image search of the viral photo on Google and found other Facebook users posting the same photo. However, they said that the woman in the photo was Tamil writer and activist Sivasankari Chandrasekaran and not Nirmala Sitharaman.

We looked up Jayalalitha and Sivasankari and found posts about them that said that the two were friends. We found an article published in a local news website called DT Next, which talked about an episode from Thanthi TV's Jayalalitha Enum Naan documentary and it carried some pictures of Jayalalitha and Sivasankari.

Sivasankari is credited with writing over 36 novels, 48 short novels, 150 short stories, 15 travelogues, and biographies of Indira Gandhi and Sri GD Naidu.