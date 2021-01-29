No, This Video Doesn’t Show Cops Pleading After R-Day Violence

A video has gone viral where a person, dressed in what looks like a police uniform, is seen saying that he “does not want this job as the government issued lathi-charge orders.” The claim comes in the background of the clashes that took place between farmers and the Delhi Police during the tractor rally on 26 January, amid the ongoing protests against the new farm laws.

However, we found that the video was clipped from a longer video, first posted on 18 September 2020. The video actually showed the aftermath of a clash between Jharkhand state police and assistant police personnel, when the latter were staging a demonstration demanding regularisation of their jobs in Ranchi.

