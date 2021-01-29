‘Won’t Vacate’ Says Tikait; Situation Tense at Protest Sites

Two day after violent clashes between the protesting farmers and the police on 26 January shook the national capital, the situation at protest sites around Delhi at Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri borders remained tense on Friday, 29 January after presence of police and paramilitary forces was drastically beefed up at all protest sites.

The situation remains highly tense at the Ghazipur border, one of the main sites of protests against the three contentious farm laws, as the UP Police gave an ultimatum to the farmers to end the protest and vacate the site.

The farmers at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border continued their sit-in overnight, with Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait saying they will not vacate the site.

According to reports, more farmers started reaching Ghazipur in the wee hours of Thursday.