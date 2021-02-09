Caralisa Monteiro’s Fake Tweet on ‘Hindu Mukt’ India Goes Viral

We looked for the tweet on Monteiro’s Twitter handle but could not find it. None of the social media users shared an archive link to the tweet either.

We then looked at the tweet carefully and compared it with an original tweet from her account. Since the ‘share’ button in the viral tweet was one that can be seen in the desktop version and the iPhone mobile application of Twitter, we chose an original tweet from those versions.

Upon comparison, we found that there were two errors in the tweet. The viral tweet didn’t have the number of interactions – Retweets, Quote Tweets and Likes. The second error was seen in the top-right corner. The ‘more’ option present in the viral image was a downward arrow but in the original tweet had three dots.