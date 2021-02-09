Caralisa Monteiro’s Fake Tweet on ‘Hindu Mukt’ India Goes Viral

The screenshot of a tweet calling for a ‘Hindu Mukt India’ has gone viral with a claim that it was tweeted by Bollywood singer and activist Caralisa Monteiro.
However, we compared the viral tweet with an original tweet from Monterio's account and found that the screenshot had been morphed.
CLAIM
The tweet in the viral screenshot reads, “Every time a Hindu is killed, I get orgasmic pleasure. Modi might dream Congress Mukht Bharat, but we will get Hindu Mukt India soon. Amen.”
Several social media users shared the tweet while stating that Monteiro is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter. Postcard news, which is notorious for spreading disinformation, also shared an image containing the fake tweet with its followers.
Monteiro had recently tweeted a morphed screenshot of an OpIndia article, which she later deleted. Right-wing website OpIndia’s founder Rahul Roshan also tweeted the fake screenshot in response to Monteiro’s tweet.
The Quint’s WebQoof team had debunked the tweet which was also shared by other social media users.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We looked for the tweet on Monteiro’s Twitter handle but could not find it. None of the social media users shared an archive link to the tweet either.
We then looked at the tweet carefully and compared it with an original tweet from her account. Since the ‘share’ button in the viral tweet was one that can be seen in the desktop version and the iPhone mobile application of Twitter, we chose an original tweet from those versions.
Upon comparison, we found that there were two errors in the tweet. The viral tweet didn’t have the number of interactions – Retweets, Quote Tweets and Likes. The second error was seen in the top-right corner. The ‘more’ option present in the viral image was a downward arrow but in the original tweet had three dots.
On 6 February, Caralisa took to her social media handles and said that the tweet was fake and informed users that she had filed a case against the fake tweet.
Clearly, a fake tweet that called for a “Hindu Mukt” India was attributed to Bollywood singer Caralisa Monteiro.
