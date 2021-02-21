Facebook Censors Australia: What Led To the ‘Tech World War’?

Facebook has unfriended Australia because it says it has been misunderstood. An angry Australia has spoken to mutual friends, including India, about teaching Facebook a lesson.

Google, too, had posted on Australia’s wall, threatening to unfriend the country but, it has now grudgingly told the country that it wants to stay friends. What is the reason behind this tug of war between the tech giants and countries? The Quint's Sanjay Pugalia analyses.

The Australian government came down heavily against Facebook’s decision to block news feeds as well as information about health and emergency services.