'They Are Killing People': Joe Biden on Misinformation on Facebook

US President Joe Biden
(Photo: AP via PTI/File photo)
United States President Joe Biden on Friday, 16 July, lashed out at social media networking site Facebook for not doing enough to stop the spread of misinformation around COVID-19 and vaccines on its platform.
When asked by a reporter what his message would be to companies like Facebook, Biden replied saying, "They're killing people."
"The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they're killing people," he added.
Reacting to the president's remark, a Facebook spokesperson told NBC news that the "accusations are not supported by facts".
On 15 July, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy had also flagged COVID-19 misinformation on social media.
“We must confront misinformation as a nation. Every one of us has the power and the responsibility to make a difference in this fight. Lives are depending on it,” said the Indian American surgeon general, as quoted by PTI.
Murthy said that the US administration is asking tech companies to be more accountable.
“We're asking them to monitor misinformation more closely. We're asking them to consistently take action against misinformation super spreaders on their platforms,” he added.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said on 15 July, that Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is not doing enough to stop the spread misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.
Twelve people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms, she added, as reported by news agency Reuters.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 17 Jul 2021,12:31 PM IST