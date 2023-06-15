Video of Sandstorm in Egypt Shared as Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat And Karachi

Fact-check: An old video of a sandstorm from Egypt is being shared as a video showing Cyclone Biparjoy approaching Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi.
A video showing a huge storm approaching on the surface of the sea is going viral on social media with a claim that it shows Cyclone Biparjoy approaching the coasts of Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi.
The claim was also viral in the Urdu language.
Where is the video from?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and found out that the video is from Egypt.
We came across a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) from 2 June carrying the same viral video.
The report stated that this video shows a sandstorm surrounding the Suez Canal, Egypt following which two ports were shut down.
It mentioned that clouds of dust and sand hit the parts of Egypt.
The article also stated that one person died and five people were injured on 1 June due to sandstorm sweeping through Cairo, Egypt.
The video is from Egypt.
The same video was also carried by Cable News Network (CNN).
About Cyclone Biparjoy: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), severe cyclonic storm with maximum sustained wind speeds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph can be expected.
The cyclone is likely to cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining Pakistan coasts between Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan by the evening of 15 June.
Due to this cyclone, North Gujarat region might also receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday.
Conclusion: An old video of a sandstorm from Egypt is being shared as a video showing Cyclone Biparjoy approaching Gujarat and Pakistan's Karachi.
