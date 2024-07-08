Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Edited Images, Deepfake of Sonakshi Sinha Viral on Social Media After Wedding

Edited Images, Deepfake of Sonakshi Sinha Viral on Social Media After Wedding

Both these visuals have been edited and are not real, as claimed.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: Both these visuals are edited.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

Fact-Check: Both these visuals are edited. 

(Source: The Quint) 

advertisement

Two visuals of actor Sonakshi Sinha are being shared. One video shows her in a bikini, walking down a ramp and another image shows her in a hijab.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Are these visuals real?: Both visuals are edited.

  • First, the video purportedly showing Sinha in a bikini is a deepfake while, the one in hijab is generated using Artificial Intelligence.

  • The video in the bikini originally shows model Alejandra Talles. It was shot in January.

Also ReadAnother Deepfake Video of Rashmika Mandanna in a Bikini Goes Viral!

How did we find out?: We checked both visuals separately and found the following.

Visual in Bikini: We took a few screenshots of the video and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across a channel named, 'BME Visuals' on YouTube which had uploaded a similar video of a woman in the same outfit in February.

  • It was uploaded with the caption, "Alejandra Talles is stunning, walking down the runway for Coconut Bikini in Miami Art Basel 2023 Full Show in slow motion."

Here are the similarities between the two.

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

  • The Quint has reached out to the YouTube channel for their inputs and the story will be updated once the response comes.

  • We also found a YouTube short which uploaded the same video of model Alejandra Talles walking down a ramp.

  • Team WebQoof ran the video on TrueMedia, an AI-detection tool and found that there were discrepancies in facial features. We found that the video was a deepfake.

Here are the results provided by TrueMedia.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot) 

Visual in Hijab: At first, we ran a Google reverse image search on the image and came across a post on X by user @SonakshiSinha_0, which had garnered 169.2K views.

  • It was captioned with "How am I looking Sonakshi Sinha Khan."

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • We checked the account details and noticed that it was a 'parody' account of the actor.

Here is an overview of the user's account.

(Source: X)

  • We ran this image on TrueMedia and found 'substantial evidence of manipulation' as the image had been generated using AI.

Here are the results provided by TrueMedia.

(Source: TrueMedia/Screenshot) 

Similarly, another AI-detection tool, Hive Moderation's analysis, said the image is 96.3 percent AI-generated.

Here are the results given by Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation)

This image went viral weeks after Sinha's wedding to her partner, Zaheer Iqbal who belongs to the Muslim community. The couple faced backlash and hate on their social media platforms following the announcement of their union.

Conclusion: Two edited visuals of Sonakshi Sinha are being circulated to falsely claim one shows her in a bikini and the other, in a hijab.

Also ReadFact-Check: Viral Video Showing Kajol Changing Clothes Is a Deepfake!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT