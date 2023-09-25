Fact-Check: No, This Video Does Not Show President Zelenskyy 'Belly Dancing'

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: No, This Video Does Not Show President Zelenskyy 'Belly Dancing'

The actual video features a dancer from Argentina, Pablo Acosta.
Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: This video has been edited to add Zelenskyy.

A video of a male dancer performing on a stage is being shared with the claim that it shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy belly dancing.

What is the truth?: The video is deep fake wherein the original video was edited to add Zelenskyy's face in the video.

  • The actual video shows Argentinian dancer and choreographer Pablo Acosta, who posted this video on his Instagram.

How did we find out?: We did a Google reverse image search and found a similar video posted by Instagram user, @Pablocostabellydancer.

  • The video was posted on 22 August with the caption "A little humour".

  • The dancer regularly posts videos of himself dancing on Instagram.

  • We compared the frames of the viral video and the original video and found that while all other elements were the same, the face of the dancer in the viral video had been altered to replace Acosta's face with Zelenskyy's face.

Here is a comparison between the frames of the viral video and original video. 

Conclusion: Clearly, this claim is false — the actual video of the belly dance features, Pablo Acosta and not Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

