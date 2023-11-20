Edited Clip Shared To Claim KBC Asked Question on Former MP CM Kamal Nath

A clip from an episode of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has gone viral on social media, shortly after polling for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly elections concluded.

The claim: The video, where the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan purportedly asks the contestant, Rohit Kumar, a question about former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is being shared.