Edited Clip Shared To Claim KBC Asked Question on Former MP CM Kamal Nath

The viral claim uses an edited clip from the show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).
(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)
A clip from an episode of the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has gone viral on social media, shortly after polling for the 2023 Madhya Pradesh (MP) Assembly elections concluded.
The claim: The video, where the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan purportedly asks the contestant, Rohit Kumar, a question about former MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath, is being shared.
In the clip, Bachchan asks "How many farmers' debts did the Kamal Nath-led government, which was formed in 2018, waive?"
An archive of this post can be seen here.
How did we find out?: We looked for a longer version of the clip on YouTube using relevant keywords.
This led us to the full episode on Sony Entertainment Television's (SET) verified YouTube channel, which mentioned that this episode 39 of the 15th season, and had aired on 5 October 2023.
The contestant is seen wearing the same clothes in both clips.
The part of this episode seen in the viral clip starts around the 1:10 mark.
Here, the host is heard informing the contestant that they have won Rs 20,000 by answering six questions and will now get the seventh one for Rs 40,000.
The question which appears on the screen is an image-based one, which asks "What is not true about these two states?", with a map's image, which highlights Gujarat and Karnataka.
The episode carried a geographical question, the answer to which was related to the Hooghly river.
In a post on their Facebook page, SET condemned the misinformation, clarifying that "certain manipulated videos" from KBC were being circulated, which "misleadingly overlay fabricated voiceovers of the host and contestants," which presenting a "distorted version" of the show.
The organisation clarified that they had addressed the issue with the cybercrime cell.
Conclusion: An edited clip from the popular quiz show KBC is being shared to claim that a question about former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's farm loan waiver was asked on the show.
