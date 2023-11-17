ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

8 Key Highlights From MP Polls: Highest Turnout in Agar Malwa, Lowest in Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh is home to 5.6 crore voters distributed across 230 Assembly constituencies.

The Quint
Updated
Madhya Pradesh Election
3 min read
As Madhya Pradesh concluded polling in the single-phase Assembly elections on Friday, 17 November, a voter turnout of 71.16% was recorded till 5 pm, as noted by the Election Commission of India.

A total of 22.36 lakh youth voted for the first time.

1. Incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Cast His Vote in Budhni

"There is immense excitement among people everywhere. I am getting love from Laadli Behna, children, youth and the elderly in the state."
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

2. Over 40% Women Cast Their Vote

As per ECI, till 1 pm, over 45.11% women and 45.70% men had voted in the single-phase voting in the state.

3. Clashes Erupted in MP's Dimani Seat

Violence has been reported in Madhya Pradesh's Dimani constituency where a youth was allegedly shot upon by unknown assailants while he was enroute polling booth.

BJP's senior leader and central cabinet minister Narendra Singh Tomar is contesting from the Dimani seat.

4. Morena Also Reported of Clashes

In Morena, another incident of clashes have been reported from Dimani seat. Young voters who were returning from casting their vote were lathi-charged, the stone-pelting also left two people injured. Reportedly, the injured youth was stopped from casting their vote.

However, EC CEO Anupam Rajan stated that it was a pre-poll incident and has no bearing on the current polls.

5. BJP's Narottam Moshra Sparks Controversy With 'Pakistan' Remark

BJP candidate Narottam Mishra on Friday also said that pressing the Lotus button (symbol of the saffronn party) will ‘bring happiness to India’, however, ‘celebrations in Pakistan’ will ensue if any political party other than BJP wins the ongoing state assembly election.

6. Congress Leader Said Narottam Mishra Should 'Not Contest Polls'

"It is an inciting statement. Strict action should be taken against him (Narottam Mishra). He should be served notice immediately. This person has no right to contest the election," said Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

7. Kamal Nath Alleged 'BJP Using Police, Money & Administration'

State Congress president and party's candidate from Chhindwara, Kamal Nath on the polling day said, "I have faith in the entire state that they will side with the truth. I trust the public, the voters. I am not Shivraj Singh that I will say that we will win these many or that many seats. Public will decide the number of seats."

He continued, "BJP has the police, money and administration. They will have it for a few more hours now. Yesterday, I received several phone calls, someone sent me a video that shows that liquor and money was being distributed."

8. 'EVM, VVPAT Changed in Some Booths Due to Problems': EC CEO

Earlier in the day, Bhopal, the Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said, "Polling is going on... Wherever there were problems in EVM and VVPAT, immediately they were changed."

The results for these polls will be announced on 3 December 2023.

