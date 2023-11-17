8 Key Highlights From MP Polls: Highest Turnout in Agar Malwa, Lowest in Bhopal

As Madhya Pradesh concluded polling in the single-phase Assembly elections on Friday, 17 November, a voter turnout of 71.16% was recorded till 5 pm, as noted by the Election Commission of India.

Madhya Pradesh is home to 5.6 crore voters distributed across 230 Assembly constituencies – with 2.88 crore male and 2.72 crore female voters. A total of 22.36 lakh youth voted for the first time.