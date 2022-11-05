Ashok Gehlot Criticised Congress Government in Rajasthan? No, Video is Clipped

A video of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is being shared on the internet with a claim that he criticised the state government and his party. In the video, he can be heard saying, "People in Rajasthan are suffering."

Several verified users, including Member of Lok Sabha Rajyavardhan Rathore and BJP leader Laxmikant Bhardwaj, have shared the video and questioned Gehlot on who is responsible for 'people's suffering'.

However, we found that the video is clipped and misleading. In a longer video uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Gehlot, he can be heard talking about how people across the country, including his state Rajasthan, are suffering from rising prices, violence, and unemployment.