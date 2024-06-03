This Viral Image of Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan With a Newborn is Edited

Fact-Check: The image is edited and does not show Aishwarya-Abhishek with their second child.
(Source: Altered by The Quint)
A set of two images of Indian actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan with a child is being shared on social media platforms.
The claim: Those sharing claimed that it showed the couple with their second child.
Is this true?: No, the claim is false as both images are edited.
A Yandex search led us to an image of Turkish actors Baris Arduc and Gupse Ozay, however, even that image is photoshopped.
How did we find out?: We checked both the images separately.
IMAGE 1: At first, we ran a Google and Yandex search but did not find anything similar to the image.
Then, we ran the image on TrueMedia which detected abnormalities in the pixels of the image.
Here are the results given by TrueMedia.
We also noticed that Aishwarya Rai's face merged with the baby's face
Here is a close-up of the image.
IMAGE 2: We ran a Google and Yandex reverse image search on the viral image and came across the same image on X (formerly Twitter) but with Turkish artists Baris Arduc and Gupse Ozay and the baby.
It was uploaded by a user named Gazete Vip.
We translated the caption to English and it read, "The daughter of Barış Arduç-Gupse Özay couple was born."
However, comments under this post called the image "fake" or "photoshopped."
Here is an example of the comments.
Then, we ran a keyword search on Google using "Barış Arduç-Gupse Özay baby fake photoshopped."
We came across an article by a Turkish newspaper, Turkiye Gazetesi ,from 22 September 2023.
It reported that the celebrities had commented that the image of them with a baby was not of their family but photoshopped.
Ozay had taken to her Instagram and wrote, "This photo has been circulating on the internet since birth.The baby is not ours either. Photoshop! So they took our photos and combined them."
Additionally, there have been no credible news reports or announcements by the Bachchan family about a pregnancy.
Conclusion: Clearly, an edited image of actors Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan is being shared to falsely claim that they had a second child.
