Viral Video Does Not Show Dubai Prince Celebrating Indian Independence Day

Fact-check: Dubai police or the Dubai prince did not organise any event for India's Independence day at Burj Khalifa, Dubai.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video showing some people in Dubai celebrating India's Independence Day is going viral on social media to claim that the Dubai prince along with Dubai police organised a celebration for India on 15 August.
An archive can be seen here.
How did we find out the truth?: The viral video carried a username '@Iqbaal_hatboor', we looked for this username on Instagram and Facebook.
We found out that Iqbaal Hatboor is a content creator on social media based in Dubai, UAE.
He shared the same viral video on his Facebook and Instagram on 15 August and 18 August, respectively.
The caption stated that he was celebrating Indian's 77th Independence day at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and this was attended by Dubai police.
An archive can be seen here.
He also posted pictures from the celebrations which can be viewed here.
We also found a post from 2019 which showed Hatboor with the actually crown prince of Dubai, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum.
This can be seen here.
Malayalam language news channel, Mathrubhumi, also covered this as Hatboor hails from Kasargod, Kerala.
We reached out to Hatboor: The Quint reached out to Hatboor via social media platforms to clarify the claims around him.
He dismissed the claims about Dubai police organising the celebration for India and also denied being the prince of Dubai.
Conclusion: Neither Dubai police nor the Dubai prince organise this event for Indian Independence day in Burj Khalifa, Dubai, as claimed in the viral posts.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)