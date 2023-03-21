Did Sana Khan Say She Became Pregnant Only Because of Prayers?

Fact-Check: Sana Khan didn't say she got pregnant only because of prayers.
A news clipping purportedly published by Hindi daily Dainik Jagran carrying an image of former Bollywood actor Sana Khan with her husband Anas Saiyad is being shared on the internet.
The claim: The viral graphic claimed that Khan said she was pregnant with her first child only because of offering prayers at Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
She announced her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this week.
How did we find that out:
We looked for the post on Dainik Jagran's social media handles, however, we didn't find the viral image and instead found another one with the same photograph of the couple talking about Khan announcing her pregnancy.
The text in the original image, when translated into English, said, "A child's laughter will soon echo in Sana Khan's house as she reveals her pregnancy in an interview".
A comparison of the viral image with the original graphic.
Khan had announced her pregnancy on her Instagram page on 19 March.
We also conducted a keyword search for such a statement made by the former actor but could not find any credible reports on the same.
Conclusion: An edited graphic of a Dainik Jagran news clipping has gone viral to make a false claim about Sana Khan.
