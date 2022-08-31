Click Restraint: Your Guide to Finding Better and Verified Information Online

Finding the truth is not about finding multiple sources, but finding the most reliable sources.
What is the first thing we do when we get a suspicious or seemingly 'fake' piece of information? Rely on search engines to look for verified information. Isn't it?
But sometimes that isn't enough as people tend to click on the very first link that comes up because:
It takes time to sift through the results.
The first result usually has a 'clickbait' title.
In our earlier videos, we have addressed the need to find more information, the source of the information, and look for evidence that complements the information.
But the internet is full of information and not all of them are reliable. For example, we can find several pages about conspiracy theories around, let's say, vaccines. In such cases, we need to follow these steps:
Finding the truth is not about finding multiple sources, but finding the most reliable sources.
Don't stop on the first page of the search results.
Look out for the names of major news organisations in the search results.
Scan the snippets below each title in the search result.
After comparing the results, try reading laterally by opening a couple of sources.
Check the primary source and its credibility.
If you are wondering what lateral reading is, don't worry, stay tuned to this space and we will explain it soon in our animated series.
