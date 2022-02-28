Doctored Clip Shared to Claim Akhilesh Yadav Will Leave for London Post UP Polls

The relevant exchange can be heard in 10:52 mins-11:25 mins.

In the clip, at around 10:55 mark, Jain asks the SP chief, "It is also being said that you had gone to London. Is it true?"

To which, Yadav replies, "Now, if I say who is going to London, who hasn't gone abroad. You are asking me, you tell me when did I go to London?"

Jain then asks him, "I don't have the details. Hence, I am asking you."

Yadav says, "I want to ask from you, if you have done your homework, you tell me, when did I go?

Jain interrupts saying, "This is the reason why I am asking for your clarification."

Yadav says, "I can't go for my daughter's admission. If you don't have kids, and your kids are not going for admission, what can I do?"