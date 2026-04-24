Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019TN Polls: Unrelated Clip Viral as Cash Seized From Udhaynidhi Stalin’s Aide

TN Polls: Unrelated Clip Viral as Cash Seized From Udhaynidhi Stalin’s Aide

We were able to trace this video to September 2022 from West Bengal and not Tamil Nadu, as claimed.

Khushi Mehrotra
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2022 from Kolkata and is not from Tamil Nadu, as claimed.&nbsp;</p></div>
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Fact-Check: This video dates back to 2022 from Kolkata and is not from Tamil Nadu, as claimed. 

(Source: The Quint) 

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A video showing large stacks of cash seized from a warehouse allegedly linked to a friend of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is being shared on social media.

An archive of the post can be found here. 

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)

Is the claim true?: No, the claim is false as this video dates back to 2022 and is from Kolkata, linked to a gaming scam and not Tamil Nadu, as claimed.

Also Read2022 Clip Falsely Viral as TMC Leader Warning People Not to Vote for BJP in WB

What we found: At first, we divided the viral clip into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • It led us to an NDTV video report from September 2022 that featured visuals similar to those in the viral clip.

  • It noted that a search operation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) resulted in the recovery of over ₹17 crore from the premises of a businessman in Kolkata.

  • The agency conducted raids at six locations across the city, including one in the Garden Reach area, where cash-counting machines were brought in to tally the seized amount.

  • Similarly, India Today also covered this incident in September 2022 and noted that the operations were linked to a mobile gaming app fraud case.

  • Team WebQoof no evidence to prove that Stalin's aid was caught in a scandal like such before polls.

Conclusion: The viral clip is old and unrelated to the Tamil Nadu elections.

Also Read2006 Video of Rajnath Singh Supporting Mamata Banerjee Shared as Recent Clip
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