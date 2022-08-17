Old Video of MP CM Hoisting BJP Flag Linked to Independence Day Celebration

A video, which shows Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hoisting the flag of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and singing the national anthem, has gone viral linking it to the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The video is being shared with people claiming that the while the BJP leaders are requesting others to hoist the Indian flag, their leaders are disrespecting the same by unfurling the party flag.

However, we found that while the video indeed shows the CM hoisting the BJP flag, it is from 2018 during the 'Panchayat Chalo Abhiyan'.

The viral video is from the Khajwa village of the Chhatarpur District in Madhya Pradesh. This clip was heavily criticised at that time by the Indian National Congress and they had demanded action against Chouhan.