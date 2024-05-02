Altered Image Viral as Chandrababu Naidu Watching YSRCP's Manifesto Launch

Fact-Check: The image is altered to make the false claim.
(Altered by The Quint)
An image showing Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Chandrababu Naidu looking at Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on a television screen is being shared on social media platforms.
What is the claim?: Those sharing claimed that it shows Naidu watching Jagan Mohan Reddy tell about YSRCP's manifesto.
An archive of the post can be found here.
This post recorded 34K views at the time of writing this story. (Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is false as the image has been digitally altered.
The original image is from 2017 and shows Naidu inaugurating a real-time governance state centre.
Whereas, Jagan Mohan Reddy's image is recent from when they launched YSRCP's manifesto.
How did we find out?: We ran a Google reverse image search on the photo and came across a Facebook post on Nara Chandrababu Naidu's account from 2017.
In this set of photographs was also the one similar to the viral image. You can see the similarities between the two below.
Here are the similarities between the two.
The caption of the Facebook post read, "Inaugurated Real Time Governance State Center today, in the first block of the Secretariat."
A news report by the New Indian Express also covered this event and published a similar image of Naidu's in their story. It was headlined, "Asia’s biggest real-time control room begins operation in Andhra Pradesh."
Here is a preview of the story.
CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's image is recent from 27 April when the YSRCP launched their manifesto for the upcoming elections. It was published in stories by Telugu news outlets such as Sakshi and HMTV.
Conclusion: The image is digitally altered to falsely claim that Chandrababu Naidu was watching CM Jagan Mohan Reddy reading out YSRCP's manifesto.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)