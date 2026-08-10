Did Amritsar CP Gurpreet Bhullar Announce His Resignation? No, Video Is AI!

My name is Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, and I am the police commissioner for Amritsar. I am not standing here alone. Me and the officers standing with me give our resignation with immediate effect. We cannot wear our uniforms while our people are being systematically tortured. The last straw for us was the ban on the film Satluj. If a government is so terrified of releasing a film that depicts our history, then it has lost the right to govern. We refuse to be weapons to silence Sikh voices. We are leaving our posts and stand in full support of the Khalistan movement.