Did Amritsar CP Gurpreet Bhullar Announce His Resignation? No, Video Is AI!

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A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stating that he is resigning.
The post is captioned, "I am tired of what Indian Government is doing to our Sikh community. I can't bear this any longer. I am offering my resignation."
Here's what he says,
Is it true?: No, the video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar announcing his resignation.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the clip, which led us to the original video uploaded by ANI's official X account.
The video shows Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar talking about busting ISI-backed modules and having arrested nine accused individuals.
CP Gurpreet Bhullar does not announce his resignation in the video.
There is no mention of the Khalistan movement either.
Is it AI? We ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI detection tool, which flagged it as 99 percent likely to contain AI-generated speech.
We ran the video through the Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector, a tool that detects AI-generated audio, which also flagged the audio as AI.
We also found out that Gurpreet Singh Bhullar was removed as Police Commissioner of Amritsar, following statements on an ISI-backed terror module and its alleged link to the Jantar Mantar protest.
Conclusion: The video has been altered using AI and does not show authentic footage of Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar announcing his resignation.
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