‘Bhindranwale Never Wanted Khalistan’: Captain Amarinder Singh Interview

So finally, 1984 happened, the army tanks rolled into the Golden Temple. You were a Congress MP. Clearly, the dialogue didn't work. You resigned as the Congress MP. What were your feelings and thoughts at the time? Why did you decide?

I told Mrs. Gandhi by the time it was building up, that I fear that this is going to lead into confrontation . You're going to have to enter, because by that time, Sant Bhindranwale had ensconced himself in the vasa. He was there permanently, he never came out after that .

I told Mrs. Gandhi, I said, my family holds everything to the Sixth Guru, Guru Hargobind Sahib, which was the creator of the Akal Takht . I said, "This is… we owe everything to the Chamu Pacha... Now, if you do this, if you send the army in, I will not stay with you."

I was playing golf in Shimla when this… when this thing happened, the Golden Temple was assaulted . I came back, and I called my other colleagues... They all backed out one after the other, and it was left to me to go. I went to her house... I gave my resignation. She said, "Why are you doing this?" I said, "I told you. I'm not going to stay with you for this."

Then Rajiv came... I told him, "I'm sorry, Rajiv, I said, we've been friends since 1954... But there are some things that go beyond this, and that is my religion."