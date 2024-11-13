Fact-Check: 2015 Video of People Beating Delhi Traffic Police Revived

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: 2015 Video of People Beating Delhi Traffic Police Revived

This video dates back to 2015 and is from Delhi.

Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Fact-check: An old video of men beating Delhi traffic personnel has been revived on social media with a communal narrative.

A video showing a group of men violently thrashing police personnel on the streets is going viral on social media where users are adding a communal narrative.

  • Some users are also claiming that this video is from Bihar.

  • Other users are claiming that this is the future of India because "the Muslim population is increasing".

  • This video has been going viral since 2020.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: This video is from 2015 and shows two police officers being beaten up for issuing challan to three bikers.

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords of Google and this led us to reports from 2015.

  • A report shared by NDTV on 14 July 2015 carried the same clip and stated that it showed two traffic police officers were beaten up by a crowd in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri after they stopped three men on a bike for not wearing helmets and riding triple.

  • Indian Express also noted that two men, Shahnawaz, 22, and Sagir Ahmed, 65, were arrested on charges of physical assault and stopping a public servant from discharging his duty.

  • The age of the third accused involved in the case, was believed to be a juvenile.

  • The police officers who were beaten up were identified as Manoj and Jai Bhagwan.

  • Moreover, we did not find any recent or similar news from Bihar.

Conclusion: An old video of men beating Delhi traffic personnel has been revived on social media with a false narrative.

