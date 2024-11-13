Fact-Check: 2015 Video of People Beating Delhi Traffic Police Revived

advertisement
A video showing a group of men violently thrashing police personnel on the streets is going viral on social media where users are adding a communal narrative.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search along with some relevant keywords of Google and this led us to reports from 2015.
A report shared by NDTV on 14 July 2015 carried the same clip and stated that it showed two traffic police officers were beaten up by a crowd in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri after they stopped three men on a bike for not wearing helmets and riding triple.
Indian Express also noted that two men, Shahnawaz, 22, and Sagir Ahmed, 65, were arrested on charges of physical assault and stopping a public servant from discharging his duty.
The age of the third accused involved in the case, was believed to be a juvenile.
The police officers who were beaten up were identified as Manoj and Jai Bhagwan.
Moreover, we did not find any recent or similar news from Bihar.
Conclusion: An old video of men beating Delhi traffic personnel has been revived on social media with a false narrative.
