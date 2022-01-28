Old Video From Hyderabad Showing Cash in Envelope Revived Ahead of UP Polls

A video of a man opening an envelope that has cash in it is being shared on social media with the claim that money is being distributed ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections which begins on 10 February.

A man's face and the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) lotus symbol can be seen on the cover of the envelope.

However, we found that the claim that the video is related to the UP elections is false. We could trace the video back to October 2021 when the Huzurabad bypoll in Telangana was taking place.

According to news reports, multiple such videos had emerged at that time claiming that the BJP and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) allegedly gave cash for votes during the poll campaign.