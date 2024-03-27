This Video of Auto Overturning After Being Hit by Water Balloons Is Old

Fact-Check | An old video of an auto overturning is being falsely shared as a recent one.
A video which shows some people throwing water balloons at an auto-rickshaw following which it overturns on the street is being shared as a recent visual from 2024 Holi.
What are users claiming?: People shared the video with a caption saying, "Do you think this is a festival…..this is fun…Attacking vehicle and killing people in India."
What led us to the truth?: On performing a Google Lens search, we came across the same visuals published on the official YouTube channel of NDTV.
The video was shared on 19 March 2022 and was titled, "Watch: Auto Overturns In UP After Holi Revellers Throw Water Balloon."
News reports: A report published in Zee News mentioned that an auto-rickshaw met with an accident after it was struck by a water balloon thrown by local people in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh.
The vehicle, which was carrying a number of passengers, was moving at a high speed when it was struck by a water balloon. This resulted in the loss of control and the vehicle overturned.
The report quoted the Circle Officer of Baghpat, who said that two people and the rickshaw driver were injured in the incident.
The report was last updated on 20 March 2022.
Conclusion: It is clear that this video of an auto-rickshaw overturning after being hit by a water balloon is old and not recent.
