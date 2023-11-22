Fact-Check: Old Videos of Digvijaya Singh Edited to Create a False Narrative

Amid the ongoing Madhya Pradesh elections, three videos of senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh, have been clubbed together and shared on social media.

What is Digvijaya Singh saying?:

CLIP 1: "We do not consider Hindutva as a religion. The idea in Hindutva is that whoever does not listen to them, they demolish houses, beat people with sticks, rob them of their money." (translated from Hindi to English.)

CLIP 2: "People wearing saffron clothes are raping. Rapes are taking place in temples." (translated from Hindi to English.)

CLIP 3: "I am a person who follows Sanatana Dharma. I am a good Hindu and Ram is our god." (translated from Hindi to English.)

What is the claim?: Those sharing have written that those who did not consider Hindutva as a religion have now raised the slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram' because of the elections.