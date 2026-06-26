Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Vendor Making Burgers With His Feet Goes Viral

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Video of Vendor Making Burgers With His Feet Goes Viral

We found out that video is a deepfake.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An AI-generated video of a man making burgers with his feet is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show an Indian street vendor.&nbsp;</p></div>
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An AI-generated video of a man making burgers with his feet is being shared on the internet, falsely claiming to show an Indian street vendor. 

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video of a man making burgers with his feet is being shared on the internet, claiming to show an Indian street vendor. The people in the video can be heard speaking in Hindi.

  • The video, shared on X by user @MarioNawfal, garnered over one million views.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source:X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here)

Is it true?: No, the video is an AI-generated video and does not show real footage of a street vendor cooking with his feet.

Also ReadVideo of Ex-R&AW Chief Vikram Sood Praising Pak’s Geopolitical Strategy Is Fake!

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video and couldn't find any credible sources sharing it.

  • Following this, we ran the video through Hive Moderation, an AI-detection tool, which flagged the video as more than 97 percent likely to be AI-generated.

Here is the result from Hive Moderation.

(Source: Hive Moderation/ Screenshot)

  • While observing the video, we noticed that the man's lip movements look unnatural, an indicator of AI.

The lip movements are unnatural

(Source:X/Screenshot)

  • We also noticed the tool that the man is using to cook, along with the burger, unnaturally slides off on its own in the video.

The burger slides off unnaturally. 

(Source:X/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is a deepfake and does not show real footage of an Indian street vendor cooking with his feet.

Also ReadOld, Unrelated Video From J&K Shared As One from BSF Firing Near Tripura Border

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