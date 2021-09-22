No, Dalveer Bhandari Hasn't Been Elected as 'Chief Justice' of ICJ

A viral message on social media claimed that former judge of Supreme Court, Dalveer Bhandari, has been elected as the 'Chief Justice' of International Court of Justice (ICJ). The message further credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for the development.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that it's a false claim as there is no designation by the name of 'chief justice' at ICJ. Justice Bhandari is one of the 15 judges at the organisation and he became a member of the ICJ for the first time in 2012, under the UPA government.